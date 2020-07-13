Menu
FILE PHOTO: A Sunshine Coast man has tested positive to COVID-19 after returning to the region from the US. AAP/Dan Peled
Breaking

One new virus case as Coast resident returns from US

Ashley Carter
13th Jul 2020 10:06 AM
One new case of coronavirus has been recorded on the Sunshine Coast, after a resident returned to the region from overseas.

It's understood the Coast local had travelled from the US and was in hotel quarantine.

There are now four active cases of the virus in Queensland, with the state's total number of cases sitting at 1071.

Health Minister Steven Miles stressed that anyone who had visited the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in NSW between July 3 and 10 should get tested.

More to come.

