One new virus case as Coast woman returns from US

FILE PHOTO: A Sunshine Coast man has tested positive to COVID-19 after returning to the region from the US. AAP/Dan Peled

One new case of coronavirus has been recorded on the Sunshine Coast, after a woman returned from overseas.

The woman, aged in her 30s, tested positive to COVID-19 after recently returning from the US.

Queensland Health said in a statement the woman was in hotel quarantine and was being managed by Metro North Hospital and Health Service.

There are now four active cases of the virus in Queensland, with the state's total number of cases sitting at 1071.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service region, which includes Gympie and Noosa, now has 96 total confirmed cases of the virus, with only one active case.

Ninety-four people have recovered and one woman has died.

The latest Queensland case comes after two new cases were recorded over the weekend - both of them Australian Defence personnel returning from overseas.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones has announced human trials will begin today on the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms Jones said 100 people would be part of the vaccine trail being undertaken at the University of Queensland.

The State Government has issued a public health alert urging Queenslanders who visited NSW's Crossroads Hotel between July 3 to July 10 inclusive, to get COVID-19 tested and isolate immediately.