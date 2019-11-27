‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

NEW VENTURE: Karmin Kenny from local furniture and homewares Business Alabaster Trader has launched a new showroom in Noosaville.

AFTER three years in business, local furniture and homewares brand Alabaster Trader is launching their new showroom and warehouse in Noosaville.

Alabaster Trader imports one-of-a-kind Indian furniture and homewares owner Karmin Kenny has sourced and had refinished by Indian craftspeople.

The end result is a unique palette of whites and neutrals.

“The business started as a pop-up shop at the Pavilion in Noosa Junction three years ago, and quickly resonated with locals who wanted to add some of the textural and unique pieces to their coastal homes,” she said.

“Since then the business has grown to cater mostly to a national and international market driven largely by social media.”

Now Ms Kenny is excited to welcome locals to their first permanent location here on the Sunshine Coast.

The launch will be held at the Alabaster Trader showroom at 4 Vision Court, Noosaville from 5—7pm on Thursday, November 28.

“The launch will feature acclaimed Indian classical musician Ravikesh Singh and there will be catering by The Van Fine Street food with drinks and 20 per cent off store wide.”