‘One-off initiative’ to provide exclusive tourism opportunity

TOURISM Noosa is providing ten of its members an exciting opportunity to be part of a unique training program for the tourism sector aimed at growing inspiring industry leaders.

The Tourism Noosa Leadership Program is a one-off initiative to provide businesses an exclusive opportunity to assess and implement new thinking into their business.

The aim is to build resilient tourism products focused on enhancing the customer experience and to work as a collective to capitalise on growing levels of high yielding domestic and international visitation.

International Marketing Manager Vynka Hutton said the program had great benefits for their members.

“We are excited to be able to deliver this program for our members and are looking forward to seeing the outcomes of businesses working together and assisting each other to attract and prosper from the profitable tourism industry.”

The program will explore tourism leadership issues specifically for the Noosa region with the outcome to build capacity and raise leadership standards underpinned by peer and mentor learning processes.

The ultimate goal is to create sustainable, competitive tourism businesses armed with the tools and knowledge to make strategic decisions.

The program will feature a range of workshops plus one-on-one mentoring sessions as well as a three-day roadshow to Hobart to witness and experience ‘Best in Practice’ tourism offerings to analyse what learnings could apply to their own tourism businesses.

The initiative has been made possible by funding from the Australian Government through the Building Better Regions Fund.

The program starts in November and will continue into early 2020.