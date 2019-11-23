Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

One person left fighting for their life after crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has suffered critical injuries after a serious traffic crash in Raglan early this morning.

At 6.25am, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Raglan Station Road.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene.

One person was treated for critical injuries.

The second person, a woman in her 30s, sustained a head injury and was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Emergency Service crews remain on scene.

More Stories

editors pick queensland ambulance service raglan single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman given oxygen after outrigger flips

        premium_icon Woman given oxygen after outrigger flips

        News A woman believed to be aged 60 has been treated by lifesavers after struggling to breathe.

        ‘Deer oh deer’ as horns lock with a wild road hazard

        premium_icon ‘Deer oh deer’ as horns lock with a wild road hazard

        Council News Noosa Council discusses the trouble with deer and wild dog controls.

        Your thoughts on our crowd controls...

        premium_icon Your thoughts on our crowd controls...

        News Noosa thinks about keeping some living space rather than sprawl.

        Value over volume: Tourism Noosa is taking a strategic approach

        premium_icon Value over volume: Tourism Noosa is taking a strategic...

        News New CEO Melanie Anderson shares her perspective on the tourism debate.