FILE PHOTO: The person was taken to Nambour Hospital after suffering a suspected snake bite at Kulangoor last night. Photo: AAP/Richard Walker

A RESIDENT has been hospitalised after suffering a suspected snake bite at a Kulangoor property last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the private address about 9pm and treated the patient at the scene.

They were taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.