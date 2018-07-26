Menu
TRUCK CRASH: Fire crews were called to the New England Highway after a truck rollover last night.
News

One taken to hospital after highway truck rollover

Elyse Wurm
by
26th Jul 2018 6:43 AM

A TRUCK carrying meat products rolled over on the New England Highway at Wallangarra overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.56am, just outside Wallangarra.

Paramedics transported a man to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition after the single-vehicle crash.

The extent of his injuries was unknown.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a crew was still at the scene waiting for heavy haulage to arrive to move the truck.

The vehicle is reportedly on the side of the road and not blocking traffic.

