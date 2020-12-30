One taken to hospital after two-car crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at Elaman Creek on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Maleny-Kenilworth Rd and Upper Cedar Creek Rd at 8.40am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said four people were assessed on scene with only one requiring transport to hospital.

“The patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition,” she said.

