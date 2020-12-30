Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

One taken to hospital after two-car crash

Natalie Wynne
30th Dec 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at Elaman Creek on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Maleny-Kenilworth Rd and Upper Cedar Creek Rd at 8.40am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said four people were assessed on scene with only one requiring transport to hospital.

“The patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition,” she said.

More Stories

40mm in an hour: Isolated falls drench suburbs
Paramedics treat driver after single-car crash

queensland ambulance regional car accident road accident sunshine coast wild weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man describes his ordeal at sea, clinging to beacon

        Premium Content Man describes his ordeal at sea, clinging to beacon

        News A man spent hours on a navigation beacon after he fell overboard from his 45ft boat, which ran aground near Bribie Island with only his dog aboard.

        Top 10: Moments that shaped Noosa council in 2020

        Premium Content Top 10: Moments that shaped Noosa council in 2020

        News Here are Noosa Council’s biggest moments for 2020

        $8.2 million unit to create tidal wave of interest

        Premium Content $8.2 million unit to create tidal wave of interest

        Property A highly sought after Hastings St holiday apartment is on the market

        Youth centre revamped in bid to curb crime

        Premium Content Youth centre revamped in bid to curb crime

        News A Hinterland youth centre is set to undergo a revamp with hopes of curbing...