Firefighters cut into wreckage to free woman from crash

FIREFIGHTERS have cut a door off a car to free a woman from the wreckage of a two-car crash at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the junction of Aerodrome Rd and Wrigley St at 11.57am.

Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash on Aerodrome Rd. Matty Holdsworth

Police have blocked one lane of Aerodrome Rd as paramedics help the woman, who is still in the car.

Traffic has slowed in the area but is still flowing.