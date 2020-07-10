Border closure expected to impact council boss court case

The strict border rules locking Victorians out of Queensland are unlikely to affect a long-running court case involving a former chief executive of a council.

THE strict border rules locking Victorians out of Queensland are unlikely to affect a long-running court case involving Logan City Council's former chief executive.

The former CEO Sharon Kelsey is living in regional Victoria while she awaits the next stage in her case against her former employer Logan City Council.

The case was last before the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission on June 8,9,10 but no details about the hearing's outcome have been made public.

The case revolves around the termination of Ms Kelsey's four-year contract, due to expire in July next year, with the prosecution fighting for her reinstatement before then.

Ms Kelsey was sacked in February 2018 after seven councillors, excluding then mayor Luke Smith, voted to terminate her employment under a contract due to expire in June 2021.

After her employment was terminated, Ms Kelsey took the matter to the Queensland Industrial Relations Court, claiming she was unfairly dismissed because she was a whistleblower.

No replacement chief executive has been installed since her sacking and unfair dismissal case.

The previous council appointed Silvio Trinca as acting CEO, a role he also held under administrator Tamara O'Shea and mayor Darren Power.

Ms Kelsey was temporarily reinstated in March 2018 in a historic ruling from the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, a decision which was overturned three months later by Industrial Court Justice Glenn Martin.

Under the tough rules which come into effect today, if Ms Kelsey were to be summonsed by the court to Brisbane, she would be allowed in without quarantining,

You do not have to quarantine if you are an adult under orders of any court or tribunal of Australia or to give effect to orders of the court or tribunal.

Those who are required to assist with, or participate in, an investigation or other action by a law enforcement authority, whether voluntarily or not, also do not need to quarantine.

The rules make exemptions for anyone who has completed a minimum of 14 days of government mandated quarantine without showing COVID-19 symptoms or having a positive COVID-19 test, and provides evidence from the relevant interstate health authority of having completed the quarantine.

Anyone who has travelled straight from the place of quarantine to an airport to depart any COVID-19 hotspot and didn't leave the airport is also allowed in.

IN SUMMARY

From today, anyone travelling from New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory may enter Queensland subject to completing and signing a border declaration and undertaking a COVID-19 test if they develop symptoms.

Any person who has been in a COVID-19 hotspot during the past 14 days, including Victoria, must not enter Queensland.

The only exceptions (and subject to strict conditions), are:

• A Queensland resident returning home who will be subject to government directed quarantine

• A person entering to perform an essential activity listed in the Chief Health Officer's Border Direction

• A person listed in other limited categories such as for a court order or

The Queensland Government will implement enhanced border control measures, including border passes and identification screening.

