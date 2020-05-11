One-week streak: Coast records zero new COVID-19 cases

The Sunshine Coast has recorded another day of no new COVID-19 cases.

THE Sunshine Coast has experienced its seventh consecutive day with no new COVID-19 cases, and just one patient is yet to recover from the virus.

The latest Queensland Health data shows the Coast's total number of cases remains at 94, with the last confirmed case recorded overnight from May 3 to 4.

At the time, a Queensland Health spokesperson said that case was a patient who had returned from overseas and completed the two weeks' isolation before showing symptoms.

Queensland Health advises that on the Sunshine Coast, 92 people have recovered from coronavirus, one person is recovering and one person has died.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today revealed no new cases of coronavirus anywhere in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

She said there were now just 18 active cases in the entire state.

In all, 1045 cases have been confirmed in Queensland since the pandemic hit, with 1021 of those recovered.