CRIKEY: One winner, one dinner in croc attack

A HUGE saltie has been spotted making light work of a sizeable freshwater croc in the Daly River.

In a video shared exclusively with the NT News, the smaller reptile can be seen stuck and still alive in the monster saltwater crocodile's jaws.

The freshie had seemingly given up the fight and remained helpless before it was dragged into the muddy water to a grisly end.

Wendy Higgs and her son Ryan spotted this croc eat croc encounter while fishing on the Daly River. Pictures: Wendy Higgs

Wendy Higgs said she spotted the croc on croc encounter while out with her son Ryan Higgs on a small fishing tour with Barrability Fishing Charters last month.

"On the way home, as we were coming back, I was saw there was a crocodile with a crocodile in its mouth and so we turned around and kind of went up to it," she said.

Going ...

"It was sitting on the bank and I started videotaping it. I saw it take it into the water and death roll it. It was still alive in its mouth. Then he was gone, it was just a big swirl of water and mud.

Going ....

"I didn't catch any fish that day but it was certainly good to catch that on film. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The keen fisher said the snackish saltie was a reminder of the risks around Territory waterways.

Gone

"He was one of the bigger ones that we have seen," she said.

"We knew that there was going to be plenty of crocs, especially in the Daly River, as we've been told stories about it being quite full of crocodiles. But they were everywhere. We were spotting crocs all the way down and we'd lost count, there was so many.

"It was definitely a massive croc. Nev (the tour guide) brought the boat over to near where the croc was so we could get videos and pictures of it and I was like 'that's close enough, we can back up now.'"

Ms Higgs said the experience hadn't scared them off the Territory completely and that they would be sticking around

"We're from south east Queensland and we've just travelled around Australia for over a year and a half and we love Darwin. So we thought we'd come up and do a bit of fishing and relaxing and then we decided to stay for the year," "We've heard the fishing is pretty good for the wet season so we might try and get out there a bit more."