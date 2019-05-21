Onions is looking for her fur-ever home

ABANDONED: Onions is looking for a permanent home after she was dumped on the side of the road.

LITTLE Onions, who was abandoned on the side of the road, is looking for her fur-ever home.

A chain of good Samaritans brought the kitten to the vet surgery where Tinbeerwah's Tania Ronson works and now she is desperately trying to find a loving owner.

"So many people were involved in bringing this kitten to safety,” she said.

Onions was found in a shopping bag on May 12 by a group of cyclists on a rural road near Kenilworth.

"They rescued the tiny kitten but found it impossible to carry the wriggling little creature whilst riding a bike.”

A family enjoying a morning drive spotted the commotion and Ms Ronson said they took the kitten to Kenilworth Bakery, where they were given a cardboard box and watered-down milk.

Onions was then taken to the Animal Emergency Services in Chancellor Park were she was fed before she was handed to Chancellor Park Vet Surgery were she was named, cared for, wormed and flea treated.

"Veterinary surgeries are not obligated to take in stray animals and yet most will,” Ms Ronson said.

"Poor little Onions was on her own, abandoned in a bag in the forest, obviously left to die alone.”

"It is just disgusting that we live in a world where people do these things, and yet it is wonderful that the same world has so many people who are willing to help a little creature in distress.”

After falling in love with the little fighter, Ms Ronson decided to foster the kitten until a permanent family could be found.

"She is such an affectionate little ball of energy who loves to climb all over you and curl up in your lap.”

Ms Ronson hopes the last link in the long good Samaritan chain can be found. Anyone interested in Onions can call the vet surgery on 54455288.