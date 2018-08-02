Online business trimming meat bills in Noosa

A NEW online business is providing residents and businesses on the coast with a unique way to buy premium high end cuts of meat for 30 to 50 per cent less than the big supermarkets and butchers.

It may seem too good to be true, but founder of the venture, Craig Moore, said there was no catch.

"It's an online wholesale meat and smallgoods business that has an extremely lean business model that allows me to pass on huge discounts to my public and commercial clients supplying most beef, chicken, lamb, pork products and a selection of small goods,” Mr Moore said.

The website, Cut the Fat, has been operating for almost 12 months and is offering standard rump for $12.99kg, Riverina angus rump at $14.99kg, free range grass fed rump at $15.99 and wagyu rump at $22.99 per kg compared to supermarket rump selling at about $26kg.

Mr Moore also provides free delivery anywhere from Noosa to Pelican Waters.

"We only get all our meat straight from the biggest producer in Australia with a global reputation of premium quality products,” he said.

"Because of their strict and high quality standards we are guaranteed to have some of the best quality products in Australia.

"Coupled with our highly efficient operating model we claim 'best meat, best price', and our customers tend to agree and notice the difference in the quality straight away.

"Our unique business model helps provide relief to households who struggle to afford good quality meat.

"Businesses are also doing it tough so we offer commercial rates to allow them to increase their margins and they'll love our online ordering system.”

Mr Moore's website has a page describing how people can start a meat club.

"People can be hesitant about buying meat in bulk,” he said.

"Starting a meat club with your friends and neighbours is a great way to reduce the amount of meat you have to hold/store or freeze and makes it even cheaper.”

The website has useful pages, including tutorial videos on how to cut meat.

And the same knives the butchers use are on sale at 30 to 50 per cent cheaper.

Visit cutthefat.com.au/.