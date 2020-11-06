Menu
Daan Causby leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to sexual assault and other offences.
News

Chat turns into horror date after teen encounters groper

Ross Irby
5th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6th Nov 2020 4:03 AM
A TEENAGE woman was groped after agreeing to meet a man she had chatted to on an online dating site.

An Ipswich court on Thursday heard the offender had originally asked to meet the victim at his house, but she opted for a shopping centre so that their meeting was in public.

Despite the public setting, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the man quickly embraced the teenage woman, kissing her on the mouth and putting his hands on her inner thighs.

Daan Robert Causby, 27, then harassed the victim online the next day, sending her photos of his erect penis, and boasting he would have "split her open" with it.

Causby, 27, from Booval, who also uses the name Daan Ledger, pleaded guilty to sexual assault at North Ipswich on February 12, committing common assault on a female aged 16 on February 12; and a Commonwealth Offence of using a carriage service to harass or menace on February 13.

In the Commonwealth prosecution case Causby and the teenager exchanged conversations over five days before they first met.

 

There had been mutual interest and also conversations of a sexual nature in their chats, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Mathew Fairclough argued for some leniency, stating Causby has mental health issues after suffering a traumatic brain injury some years ago.

In agreed facts Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said that when they first met at Riverlink shopping centre, Causby began hugging and kissing the 18-year-old woman on her mouth, then began touching the inside of her thigh up her skirt.

Mr Kinsella noted that Causby grabbed her hand and tried touching the inside of her leg and other places.

The teenage woman quickly moved away from him and went back toward her 16-year-old girlfriend, who was seated nearby.

The court heard Causby again tried embracing and touching under the skirt of the 18-year-old.

Mr Kinsella said Causby pulled the 16-year-old girl out of her chair, "back cracking" her by putting his arms around her.

The girl moved away from him and he patted her on the bottom, the court heard.

Both females then left the shopping centre.

Mr Kinsella said there was an exchange of messages the next day about what had occurred between Causby and the 18-year-old.

Causby said that she was lucky they had not got together as if they had, 'he would have split her open with his c**k'.

Mr Kinsella said Causby sent her two photos of his hand holding an erect penis.

Police had later examined Causby's phone for evidence.

Mr Kinsella said a penalty needed to deter Causby and others from such behaviour, although he noted his mental health issues.

Causby was convicted and sentenced to a six-month jail term for sexual assault, with the sentence suspended for 12 months.

He received an 18-month probation order for the assault.

For his misuse of an online carriage service, Causby was given a two-month jail term, and released on an 18-month, $400 good behaviour bond.

