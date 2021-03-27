Online data reveals egg-celent news for Easter tourism

​Sunshine Coast is the second most searched destination in Queensland according to new tourism data.

There’s welcome news for tourism operators ahead of the Easter holidays with data revealing the Sunshine Coast being the second most searched destination in Queensland.

Online holiday search data, released by Expedia Group, showed a 20 per cent increase in domestic holiday searches for the Easter period from April 2 to 18 Australia-wide.

According to the figures, Queensland recorded the highest number of Easter holiday searches – 40 per cent.

Queensland’s most searched destination was the Gold Coast, followed by the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays and Brisbane.

Expedia Group senior director market management Drew Bowering said the interest in regional locations was encouraging, saying it would provide a critical shot in the arm for some of the hardest hit communities.

He said traveller inquiries across Expedia platforms confirmed concern remained around health and safety, and cancellation policies.

“It’s critical that accommodation providers and tourism operators more broadly are making their policies around cancellations and all health and safety measures clear for travellers during the booking process,” he said.

“We’ve been working closely with our industry partners on ensuring this information is clearly communicated with travellers.

“We encourage those who are booking across Expedia Group sites to leverage new filters such as “free cancellation” or look out for “no change fees” on flights to further safeguard their bookings.”