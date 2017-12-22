OP1s lead the way to success in Noosa

THE results are in and St Teresa's Catholic College class of 2017 have proven themselves to be a cohort of high achievers with four students obtaining the top overall position of 1 and a further 20 students achieving an OP2-5.

Principal David McInnes said: "I am very proud of the commitment shown by our students towards their studies and our dedicated staff who provide the learning environment for success to flourish.

"I congratulate all students with special commendation to our four students who obtained an OP1 - Ella Dittmar, Oliver Friendship, Monique Grogan and Tom Wilson-Gerrett.”

Ella is interested in studying archeology, Tom is hoping to study science, Monique will be studying applied maths and science at the University of Queensland, and Oliver has applied to study philosophy, politics and economics also at the University of Queensland.

"Now that I have achieved this goal of obtaining an OP1, I need to set myself a new goal and see what direction I take from there,” Oliver said.

Mr McInnes acknowledged and thanked the students' families for their wonderful support which had been a significant contributing factor to these fine results.

And two St Andrew's Anglican College students at Peregian Springs are feeling on top of the world after having achieved tertiary entrance scores of OP1.

Gabby Emerick and Jake Turner led the academic way at St Andrew's with four other students achieving OP2s, three finished with OP3s and one scoring an OP4.

College principal Brad Bowen was delighted 73 per cent of his eligible Year 12s finished with scores between OP 1 and 10 and 93.8 per cent between OP1 and 15.

Students still on the coast and without work commitments came together at St Andrew's to celebrate with staff.

"It is wonderful to see such great results for these students who have worked very hard all year, guided by supportive staff,” Mr Bowen said.

"We wish them well as they move confidently into their futures.

"Now the wait is on for university offers which come out in January.”

At Good Shepherd Lutheran College, students achieved four OP2s, three OP3s, two OP4s and three OP5s. All up, 63 per cent of OP eligible students received an OP1-10.

"This is our highest ever result for this OP range,”

the college Facebook post said. "These continue our history of graduating Year 12s achieving excellent results.”