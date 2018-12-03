Opa! Greek cuisine hits Noosa

FROM the crystal blue waters of the Aegean to the surf of Sunshine Beach, a piece of Greece is coming to the Noosa area.

And if you fancy a taste of the mouth-watering Mediterranean cuisine, then the wait is almost over for the region's first Greek restaurant.

Apollonio will open on December 6 at 46 Duke Street, Sunshine Beach.

The restaurant will serve delicious traditional Greek food and wine while also providing a pleasurable atmosphere, just like in Greece.

Owner and head chef Alexandros Vasileiou comes from three generations of traditional Greek chefs and has headed the kitchens of some of Greece's most prestigious five-star resorts, from the Blue Palace in Elouda and Costa Navarino in the Peloponnese to the Kaldera Palace in the heart of Heraklion, Crete.

He has also drawn experience from the bustling kitchen of prominent Sydney Greek restaurant 1821.

Alexandros said he was excited to bring his flavours to Sunshine Beach.

"This is the only Greek restaurant in the Noosa area. All of the food will be authentic and fresh - this is what I pride myself on,” he said.

"I want people to enjoy themselves here in traditional Greek style.”

The restaurant will serve traditional Greek dishes such as moussaka, souvlaki, slow-baked lamb, haloumi and delicious sweet loukoumades and much more.

"Everyone loves Greek food. Whether they have been to Greece or not, we will make them feel like they are there.”

To book, phone 54150647 or follow Apollonio Greek on Facebook.