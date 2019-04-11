Menu
Login
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Basketball

Opals' Smith and Magbegor drafted into WNBA

11th Apr 2019 11:38 AM

AUSTRALIAN youngster Alanna Smith has been picked in the top 10 of the WNBA Draft, closely followed by an Opals teammate.

Teenage sensation Ezi Magbegor went with the final pick in the first round.

Smith, 22, was selected at No.8 by the Phoenix Mercury. There she will be coached by Opals boss Sandy Brondello.

Magbegor, 19, will play for Seattle Storm, the reigning champions, after going at No.12.

Hobart native Smith joins Lauren Jackson, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey and Liz Cambage on the list of Australian women's basketballers picked inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.

- AAP

alanna smith alison lacey ezi magbegor kelsey griffin lauren jackson liz cambage opals phoenix mercury sandy brondello seattle storm wnba draft
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Marie Kondo' your wardrobe

    'Marie Kondo' your wardrobe

    News Clean out your wardrobe and come along to this curated clothing event, you might find a designer brand at a not so designer price

    Board Meeting rides a wave of support

    Board Meeting rides a wave of support

    News Surfers unite to bolster Noosa charity

    A better read on Noosa's power use

    A better read on Noosa's power use

    News Self reading meters in Noosa

    Dune 'no go' challenge in Noosa

    Dune 'no go' challenge in Noosa

    News Noosa Council set for battles