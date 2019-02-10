Open day for natural health

NEXT week Noosa Holistic Health will hold an open day for locals to see what the clinic is all about.

Since opening in October 2012 the centre has become a one-stop-shop in the local medical industry as a place patients can access a range of health services and products.

Owner Byron Hillier has a background in Chinese medicine and acupuncture and said the open day was a chance for the community to learn what the practice offers.

"The open day is going to have about nine practitioners that will be presenting,” Ms Hillier said.

"The focus is a celebration and a thank you to the community.”

This year the centre will present demonstrations and give expert advice on family and children's health.

"Our target market is family health, so a great place for parents and families to come with great tips for children and raising children,” Mr Hillier said.

"There will be free spinal checks and body weight measures as well.”

With a team of 19 practitioners Mr Hillier said the team is cutting-edge and professional.

"We've got everything from chiropractors to psychologists to osteopaths, physiotherapists, naturopaths, herbalists, nutritionists, acupuncturist, kinesiologists, massage therapists, network chiropractors, just about everything.

"The beauty of being here is that there is an amazing team and we have the ability to cross refer between each other.”

Mr Hillier's inspiration for Noosa Holistic Health came after 10 years working in Noosa.

"I worked as an acupuncturist for 10 years beforehand and saw a need for something else to collaborate with more professionals,” he said.

"I wanted to create a really good central hub for the community.”

Noosa Holistic Health have a range of Chinese medicine on sale and this year plan to expand and establish a health retreat on land purchased in Cooroy.

The open day will be on Saturday, February 16 at 35 Mary St, Noosaville.

There will be two sessions from 9am and 10:30am.

Entry is $10 which will be donated to Give Me 5 for Kids.

Bookings essential on 54497088.