Open Day gives access all areas to iconic Noosa buildings

Amber Macpherson
by

THE community had a rare chance to explore some of Noosa's most iconic buildings with eight sites opening up to the public on Saturday as part of Queensland Open House Day.

The state-of-the-art fire station in Pomona proved to be one of the most popular venues with dozens of young families and older folk taking a closer look at how the emergency service operates.

"I've been here for a couple of hours and we've had at least 50 people come through," Pomona Fire Station Lieutenant Ken Lavender said.

"Most people are very interested in the truck, in the equipment, the types of jobs we do and how we serve the community.

Lt Lavender said the two-year-old building, truck and equipment make for an important resource for the community.

"The building was commissioned in 2015, and the truck is from 2015," he said.

 

"Before this station was commissioned, we were in a shed down near the railway line, which flooded (during heavy rain).

"This new station enables us to have more space, we have a fully equipped training room. It gives us space, a lot of room, training platforms on the roof.

"The crew at this station, they love the new building. We can come in here and provide our service better to our community.

"We're lucky, not every town has a brand new fire station. It's a real privilege and a real asset to our community."

The Majestic Theatre also welcomed crowds keen to learn more about the history of the authentic silent movie cinema.

"Over 130 people braved the heavy rain and sheltered in the warm cozy Majestic Theatre," theatre volunteer Cherry Bright said.

"Ron West, the icon of the Majestic Theatre, was there to tell the many interesting stories of its history and all about silent films."

Other buildings open to the public were the Pomona Railway Art Gallery, the Butter Factory and Lower Mill Site in Cooroy as well as homes in Eumundi and Verrierdale.

