Open day will have a country flavour

GUESTS GALORE: Country Noosa's open day will be held on Sunday, July 29 at Pomona.

COUNTRY Noosa is holding its first open day on Sunday, July 29 at the Rural Futures Centre in Pomona from 10am-2pm.

Country Noosa is a dynamic organisation run by volunteers who are passionate about promoting, sharing and connecting people from rural communities in and around Noosa.

It promotes sustainable agriculture, horticulture and other rural enterprises through field days, workshops, and social events which support and strengthen community cohesion.

Recently, Country Noosa has attracted significant government funding for key regional projects including the Yearling Beef Project, Community Abattoir, and Rural Enterprise Program, which are all aimed at developing a stronger regional economy in alignment with sustainability principles.

"The open day will provide an opportunity for our communities to share in these fabulous projects and learn about beef farming, lifestyle farming, growing small crops, pest control and nurturing your land,” Country Noosa president Martin Duncan said.

"This will be a great event to connect with your neighbours and community, and network with rural businesses.”

There will be a range of activities on offer at the open day, including a farm machinery display; barbecue; interactive displays of the Country Noosa projects; sumptuous morning tea with scones jam and cream; a children's colouring competition; and you can also purchase produce from local farmers.

Come along and enjoy a day to recognise our extraordinary rural communities who contribute so much to our Noosa lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.countrynoosa. com.

The event is being held at Pomona Rural Futures Centre, 65 Pavilion Street, Pomona.