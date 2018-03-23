Open for inspection homes March 23 - 28

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND'S OPEN HOME

Floating like a giant butterfly in a lush subtropical setting could describe the beautiful and rare Richmond Birdwing Butterfly which is making a miraculous recovering in the Buderim area but we are talking about a beautiful and innovative home with a stunning butterfly shaped roof that hovers over a lush subtropical garden. The home has been applauded as a fine example of a residence immensely suited to our sub tropical climate. Award winning architect Shane Thompson has been acclaimed as a world leader in innovative homes suited to our climate.

In fact Shane Thompson has a strong connection with The Sunshine Coast, being the architect of some of our most popular buildings such as The Faculty of Arts Building and The Innovation Centre at The University of the Sunshine Coast.

The soaring curved V shaped roof supported by specially engineered steel posts and angled beams allows floor to ceiling glass doors and louvres to invite light and cooling breezes into the living areas creating an exceptional feeling of space, light and tranquility.

With the floor to ceiling glass doors and windows of almost 5 metres on three sides of the main living area, the luxuriant garden virtually becomes part of a day to day feeling of well being together with excellent cross flow ventilation this area certainly enhances the quality of life.

Also benefiting from this design element is the master bedroom with two walls of floor to ceiling glass doors and louvers together with a very spacious 4.2 by 5.4 metre floor area, this bedroom is truly a retreat in every sense of the word. Integrated into the transition from living to bedroom is a clever head high partition creating an inspirational study space perfect as a work from home facility.

The kitchen is semi open plan with a 2.5 metre servery to the lounge, dining and deck areas providing visual and physical connection without intruding into serenity of the main part of the home.

With two spacious bedrooms on the ground level, there is excellent separation between the master bedroom, perfect for guests or extended family members. Both bedrooms have large sliding doors opening to the garden terrace.

Secure internal access connects the oversize garage featuring a built-in 6 metre work bench, huge storage and internal clothes line.

With an allotment size of 1370sq m and a tree lined 40 metre driveway, 34 Quiet Valley Crescent offers peace and privacy seldom available only 2,000 metres to Buderim Village.

The as new condition of the home is a credit to the owners, you could assume it was recently built, belieing the age of almost 20 years, a testament to the adage that good design is timeless.

BUDERIM

34 Quiet Valley Cr

3 Bed, 1 Study, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Features: Architecturally designed home on a private 1370sq m landscaped allotment

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 7, at 2pm

Agent: Judy Wild and Lew Pottinger at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0419 798 905, 0419 788 547

Inspection: Thursday 5 to 5.30pm Saturday 12 to 12.30pm

