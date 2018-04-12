Menu
Login
Property

Open for inspection properties April 14 to 20, 2018

12th Apr 2018 10:51 AM

Click here to see this weekend's open homes

Your dreams of modest living become reality immediately upon entering this truly captivating and sophisticated luxury, single-level estate home.

A near-new, Metricon-designed home, spread over a whopping 312sq m on a 662sq m golf-frontage block.

The fifth hole on the Peregian Springs Golf Course is your backyard, and I have to say it is the most picturesque outlook you could possibly imagine.

If there is ever a time to make a move, this property is definitely the one. Just a short stroll away from cafes, schools and bushwalks.

Only seven minutes to the alluring surf beaches of Coolum Beach, 20 minutes to Noosa's best restaurants and 20 minutes from the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Click here to see this weekend's open homes

open homes property real estate sunshine coast daily sunshine coast open homes sunshine coast property
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Breast cancer survivor a calendar girl

    Breast cancer survivor a calendar girl

    News Get checked: says Cooroy breast cancer survivor

    • 12th Apr 2018 11:36 AM
    Funny Girl at Noosa Arts Theatre

    Funny Girl at Noosa Arts Theatre

    News Uplifting musical event starts April 18

    Mother's Day fun at Fusion Festival

    Mother's Day fun at Fusion Festival

    News Make a card for Mothers Day

    Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

    Winners Galore at Australian Body Art Festival 2018

    News Wild Things theme drew inspiration

    Local Partners