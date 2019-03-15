Open garden to benefit Katie Rose Cottage Hospice

LAST CHANCE: This sprawling cottage garden at Buderim is opening its gates in April.

KATIE Rose Cottage Hospice will benefit from proceeds raised at an open garden event next month.

The sprawling cottage-style garden has evolved from a blank canvas 20 years ago, but owners Barbara and Rex Wickes are planning to sell and are having one last open garden to help the Doonan hospice.

"This will be the last time we open as a decision has been made to take on the challenge of another garden but on a smaller scale,” said Mrs Wickes.

"Our garden has opened many times with Open Garden Australia in the past however they no longer operate.”

Mrs Wickes said a large selection of cottage garden plants would be for sale and members of The Perennial Poppies Group would be available to chat to visitors.

Over 20 years, the couple has carefully built on their vision of a garden formed around a central axis with an extended outdoor living space of sweeping lawns interspersed with garden beds and gravel paths.

She said the plan was to mix subtropical with cool climate plants to create a cottage-style garden.

"This has resulted in a stunning collection of salvias, old-fashioned roses, perennials, bulbs, fragrant climbers and herbs,” Mrs Wickes said.

A special feature of the large garden is the grove of tropical birch (betula nigra) and several swamp cypress (taxodium distichum).

Other deciduous trees such as Chinese tallow tree (sapium sebiferum) and nyssa sylvatica add to autumn colour.

A lily-filled dam and dry-stone walls, made with local stone from the Glass House Mountains, add further distinction to the garden.

The Wickes' garden, which features many unusual plants, is a source of inspiration for visitors looking to create a subtropical cottage garden.

Horticultural identities Jerry Coleby-Williams and Ross McKinnon will be in attendance during the weekend.

Entry is $10 and refreshments will be available.

DETAILS

WHERE: 8 Roms Court, Buderim

WHEN: April 6 and 7, 10am-4.30pm

COST: $10 (under 18 free)