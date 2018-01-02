Open the door to magic of bewitching lion

MAGICAL: Harper Ramsey as Tumnus in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe .

LITTLE Seed Theatre Company presents a treat these school holidays with a stage production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Little Seed, the company that brought Fiddler on the Roof to the J, and Romeo and Juliet to the Noosa Botanical Gardens, will perform the CS Lewis classic next week with three performances on Friday and Saturday.

Director Johanna Wallace said the production will delight children and families with its unique interpretation of the timeless story.

"This is a beautiful adaptation of the much loved children's book with a terrific cast and a completely original soundscape written and sung by Little Seed staff and students,” Ms Wallace said.

"The live music, composed by local musicians brings an extra element of wonder to this magical tale.”

The show features a cast of formidable, up-and coming-talent.

Among the lead characters is Tumnus played by Harper Ramsey, and the White Witch played by Paris Williment.

Both performers have won the Sunshine Coast Theatre Festival best actor award and the $1000 youth bursary scholarship at the Sunshine Coast Theatre Festival.

Harper Ramsey has also taken the best male actor award from the Brisbane Arts Theatre Festival and was awarded the best overall senior performer at Noosa Arts Theatre's inaugural Shakespeare Festival for his outstanding and comedic portrayal as Mercutio from Romeo and Juliet.

Paris Williment began performing on Sunshine Coast stages and now lives in Brisbane, attending Queensland Academy of Creative Industries where she will finish Year 12 next year.

Paris recently worked as assistant to Steven Mitchell-Wright, co-founder of the Danger Ensemble in Brisbane, on the company's critically acclaimed Hamlet Apocalypse - an incredible opportunity for a school-aged student.

Little Seed Theatre Company continues enabling young artists of note through quality theatrical productions.

Join Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy Pevensie this summer as they journey through the wardrobe and into the enchanted land of fawns, witches, beavers and the great lion himself, Aslan.

The performance makes its way to the J, Noosa Heads on January 12-13.