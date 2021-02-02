‘Opened like a can of sardines’: Taxi stabber boasts to cops

Quinn Daoud was sentenced to three years in prison after he plead guilty on Tuesday to unlawfully wounding a man in a Coast taxi. Picture: File.

A Coast man boasted to police that he opened his friend up "like a can of sardines" after he inflicted "ghastly" injuries when he stabbed him in the face and leg in a taxi.

Quinn Daoud was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of unlawful wounding.

Crown prosecutor William Slack told the court Daoud and the 29-year-old victim had met through mutual friends a week before the incident.

They had travelled via taxi to the Banyandah Towers along Duporth Ave on July 13.

"The complainant went inside to see if there were any vacancies before returning to the taxi to pay," Mr Slack said.

"While he was doing so the defendant accused the complainant of sponging off his mates and then stabbed the complainant in the left upper thigh and also nicked him on the chin," he said.

The victim suffered a 15cm cut to his thigh that required 17 stitches as well as a small cut to his chin.

Daoud, 44, was arrested four days later when he was found in possession of a knife and the victim's phone.

"He made admissions to the offending and concerningly stated that he couldn't give a f--- about the complainant and stated that he would do it again," Mr Slack said.

Judge Glen Cash told the court Daoud had inflicted a "pretty ghastly" injury to the victim's leg and must have been affected by drugs when he made stupid statements to the police.

"You said you had stabbed or cut the complaint, you boasted that he had opened up like a can of sardines, you said you couldn't give a f--- about the complainant and you'd do it again," he said.

"I'm sure when you're hearing that read back to you, you are shaking your head about the stupidity of what you said."

Mr Slack told the court Daoud had an "atrocious history" which had more than 150 offences relating to possessing weapons and drugs.

He said a prison sentence of three-and-a-half years with a parole eligibility earlier than a third of his sentence would be appropriate.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said Daoud was a long-term heroin addict and had been abusing drugs in the week leading up to the offence.

He said he had been kicked out of the place he was staying with his girlfriend and tensions boiled over when the victim couldn't secure accommodation.

"There was an element of frustration in that Mr Daoud felt like he had been supporting the complainant who then promised he would get accommodation for them because none of them had it," he said.

Mr Lewis said Daoud didn't have many serious offences on his history and suggested a period of imprisonment on the lower end with a parole release date.

"His history is not going around stabbing people or indeed assaulting people," Mr Lewis said.

"His history is that what used to be commonly seen in heroin addicts of property offences, dishonesty offences and drug offences," he said.

"There are a lot of offences which have led to terms of imprisonment being imposed but they're not sentences that have been on the high end."

Judge Cash took into account Daoud's history and his "unusual level" of co-operation when sentencing him to three years in prison with a parole release date of July 15.

He also noted Daoud had already been in jail for 201 days awaiting sentence.

"Your addiction to drugs is obviously long standing," he said.

"If you are going to have any chance at all in the future Mr Daoud you are going to have to get that under control."