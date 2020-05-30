OPENING UP: Council unlocks its doors at last

AT LAST the doors to Noosa Council’s customer service centre at the Tewantin administration building are reopening on Monday.

So the first day of winter marks an end to a section of the Pelican St organisation’s COVID-19 induced hibernation.

Council’s customer service manager Jason Pratt said screens have been installed on the counters to safeguard staff from the spread of COVID-19.

“Entry will be via the Pelican Street level-two front doors only. The level-three entry will remain closed,” he said.

“Specific floor markers have been installed to assist customers with social distancing requirements.

“People entering the area should make use of the hand sanitiser available,” he said.

The customer service centre will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

And a council spokesman said the priority Hastings St and Claude Batten Dr which closed off one Noosa’s best loved street accesses are looking “much smoother”.

“Crews have completed a large part of the road surface upgrade,” he said.

“It’s just one of many fast-tracked road projects that have been occurring all over Noosa in the past few months.

“With day works finished, some night works are scheduled from 6pm to 6am on Sunday 31 May to Wednesday 3 June. This will close a section of road from the roundabout to Park Rd,” he said.