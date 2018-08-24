Opening up for an arty treat

CREATIVE DIRECTION: Visitors at artist Dale Leach's studio during Noosa Open Studios 2018. The event continues this weekend.

LAST weekend saw the successful opening of Noosa Open Studios for 2018 and this year more than 70 artists are part of the art trail.

The event is in its third year and each year builds further on the success of the previous one.

During the first weekend, artists throughout the coastal region of Noosa opened their studios to the public, with very positive feedback received from both artists and visitors.

Noosa Open Studios president Sarah Therese said the event continued to gain momentum.

"People felt it was a really lovely place to be,” Ms Therese said.

Artist Bronwyn Innes with one of her creative lanterns. contributed

The event continues this weekend, with artists in the Noosa hinterland, including Cooroy, Pomona, Tinbeerwah and Cooroibah opening their studios.

"We had a great start with our coastal studios and now the hinterland studios will open their doors,” Ms Therese said.

"Almost 30 studios will be open and there is so much to see.”

Artist Dale Leach in her Doonan studio. Contributed

They will be open from 10am-4pm each day, from Friday to Sunday, August 24-26.

Call in to see painters, ceramic artists, glass artists and more for a wonderful creative experience.

"There are so many fantastic artists on the list,” Ms Therese said.

"People can enjoy seeing the hinterland as you travel through.”

Entry to the studios is free. Collect your printed studio guide from Wallace House or Tourism Noosa, or go to www.noosaopen studios.com.au for details.