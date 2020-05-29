OPENING UP: See which local parks you can visit now
IN NOOSA the outdoor public barbie is back but not in a big way just yet.
Mayor Clare Stewart has announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on the council’s outdoor facilities.
She said some smaller Noosa parks are open and “will continue to open over the weekend”.
“Our larger parks such as the parks along Gympie Tce remain closed, also all four of our skateparks across the shire remain closed,” Cr Stewart said.
“This is because of the concerns about congregations of people and can’t control or ensure 10 or less people will attend that.
“We will also be opening some of our single use barbecues in some areas, but bear in mind the barbecues along Gympie Tce will remain closed.
“This will obviously be revisited in stage two of the Queensland Roadmap to Recovery,” she said.
Narelle Donnellan said: “Just open the playgrounds already like every other council has. Sick of driving down or across the coast just to find a playground open.”
Agnes Reed: “Please just open it all up especially the national park car park.”
Sean Cox agreed.
“No cases on the Sunshine Coast and seven in Queensland and we still can’t park in the national park car park? Getting beyond ridiculous,” he said.
“I shop in Woolies, the car park is open. Cole’s, the Civic, the Plaza all open, but I’m the bloke who’s lost all common sense because I want one small car park to reopen.”
Mayor Stewart said council’s environmental health officers have also started visiting local business precincts to provide guidance and support for businesses as restrictions ease.
“We’ve had terrific feedback from the businesses about how valuable their advice has been,” the mayor said.
Council environmental health co-ordinator Sunil Kushor said: “Primarily the focus is on the distancing rules, cleaning and sanitation, and how to deal with any issues as they may arise within businesses.”
Public toilets also remain open and council has increased its cleaning of the facilities and continues to provide hand soap.
The following parks are now open (as at May 28)
Cudgerie Common Park - Black Mountain
Borg Park - Boreen Point
Buffalo Park - Boreen Point
Bluefin Park - Noosaville
Bushlands Park West - Noosaville
Marlin Park - Noosaville
Shipyard Park - Noosaville
Fritz Park - Tewantin
Gleneagles Park - Tewantin
Heritage Park Basketball Court - Tewantin
Lakeside Park - Tewantin
Lomandra Park - Tewantin
Ross Park - Tewantin
Yellowood Park - Tewantin
Driftwood Park - Castaways Beach
Moonbeam Park - Castaways Beach
Elanora Park - Noosa Heads
Noosa Spit Park - Noosa Heads
Podargus Park - Peregian Beach
Comet Park - Sunrise Beach
Commodore Park - Sunrise Beach
Orient Park North - Sunrise Beach
Lake Cooroibah Foreshore Park - Cooroibah
Pinaroo Park - Noosa Heads
Apex Park Noosaville - Noosaville
Russell Park - Noosaville
Ed Webb Park - Sunshine Beach