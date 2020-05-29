OPENING UP: See which local parks you can visit now

IN NOOSA the outdoor public barbie is back but not in a big way just yet.

Mayor Clare Stewart has announced a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on the council’s outdoor facilities.

She said some smaller Noosa parks are open and “will continue to open over the weekend”.

“Our larger parks such as the parks along Gympie Tce remain closed, also all four of our skateparks across the shire remain closed,” Cr Stewart said.

“This is because of the concerns about congregations of people and can’t control or ensure 10 or less people will attend that.

“We will also be opening some of our single use barbecues in some areas, but bear in mind the barbecues along Gympie Tce will remain closed.

“This will obviously be revisited in stage two of the Queensland Roadmap to Recovery,” she said.

Narelle Donnellan said: “Just open the playgrounds already like every other council has. Sick of driving down or across the coast just to find a playground open.”

Agnes Reed: “Please just open it all up especially the national park car park.”

Sean Cox agreed.

“No cases on the Sunshine Coast and seven in Queensland and we still can’t park in the national park car park? Getting beyond ridiculous,” he said.

“I shop in Woolies, the car park is open. Cole’s, the Civic, the Plaza all open, but I’m the bloke who’s lost all common sense because I want one small car park to reopen.”

Mayor Stewart said council’s environmental health officers have also started visiting local business precincts to provide guidance and support for businesses as restrictions ease.

“We’ve had terrific feedback from the businesses about how valuable their advice has been,” the mayor said.

Council environmental health co-ordinator Sunil Kushor said: “Primarily the focus is on the distancing rules, cleaning and sanitation, and how to deal with any issues as they may arise within businesses.”

Public toilets also remain open and council has increased its cleaning of the facilities and continues to provide hand soap.

The following parks are now open (as at May 28)

Cudgerie Common Park - Black Mountain

Borg Park - Boreen Point

Buffalo Park - Boreen Point

Bluefin Park - Noosaville

Bushlands Park West - Noosaville

Marlin Park - Noosaville

Shipyard Park - Noosaville

Fritz Park - Tewantin

Gleneagles Park - Tewantin

Heritage Park Basketball Court - Tewantin

Lakeside Park - Tewantin

Lomandra Park - Tewantin

Ross Park - Tewantin

Yellowood Park - Tewantin

Driftwood Park - Castaways Beach

Moonbeam Park - Castaways Beach

Elanora Park - Noosa Heads

Noosa Spit Park - Noosa Heads

Podargus Park - Peregian Beach

Comet Park - Sunrise Beach

Commodore Park - Sunrise Beach

Orient Park North - Sunrise Beach

Lake Cooroibah Foreshore Park - Cooroibah

Pinaroo Park - Noosa Heads

Apex Park Noosaville - Noosaville

Russell Park - Noosaville

Ed Webb Park - Sunshine Beach