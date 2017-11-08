Opening up to new move to help save Peregian

Noosa Heads star lifesaver Jordan Mercer with her father and club head coach Darren, who use the Peregian facility as an important training facility.

A PUSH to win public support for relocating the Pergian Beach surf lifesaving clubhouse closer to the beach will see volunteers throw open the doors.

The Noosa Heads SLSC open day from 10am to 1pm Saturday and next Friday, November 17 from 5.30pm until 6.30pm, is designed to help build public momentum for the move.

Noosa has taken over the former defunct club and revived local beach patrols, but its officials do not see staying in the present site on the esplanade as viable in the long-term. President Ross Fisher is encouraging the community to roll up and give their input towards "a positive outcome to having a sustainable volunteer Surf Life Saving Club in Peregian Beach”

He said representatives from Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club, Sunshine Coast Branch and Surf Life Saving Queensland will attend.

"Through community process, we are asking the community for guidance on meaningful input into the issues at hand, and if they are supportive of having a sustainable volunteer surf lifesaving service,” he said.

"There will be a briefing paper outlining the need and safety components for a sustainable lifesaving facility.”

Mr Fisher said the issue of the club's future " really comes down to three questions”.

These are: Do you support a sustainable volunteer surf lifesaving service and club, or a paid lifeguard service and storage facility at Peregian Beach?

If the Peregian Surf Life Saving Club was to be relocated, what would you like to see in its place (grass, trees, shared zone, and better connection to the shops)?

Do you support the relocation of the Peregian Beach Surf Life Saving Club to be closer to the beach for safety?

No decision has been made by the club as yet about Peregian's future.

A previous community meeting held at the club raised some residential concerns about the visual impact should the club be shifted further south, while there are native title issues to be addressed as yet.