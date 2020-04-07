Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Welcome rain falls during a Eidsvold Livestock and Property prime and store sale in 2019. Picture: Contributed.
Welcome rain falls during a Eidsvold Livestock and Property prime and store sale in 2019. Picture: Contributed.
Rural

Operators say cattle sales must go on

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
6th Apr 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 7th Apr 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Queensland saleyard had to close this week due to coronavirus concerns, prompting North Burnett saleyard operators to emphasise the importance of hygiene rules.

The Rockhampton Livestock Exchange had to postpone this week's regular cattle sale at CQLX in Gracemere, after discovering a staff member had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

For Eidsvold Livestock and Property co-owner Trish Bygrave, it's now more important than ever for saleyards to be adhering to the rules in place.

"Every precaution is being made at the saleyards, which includes the safe distancing," Mrs Bygrave said.

"It's all there for those rules to be followed, otherwise we'll have to stop the sales."

Intentional buyers are the only visitors allowed to attend, with spectators being told to stay home amid the crisis.

A register must be signed on arrival to specify if visitors have taken any overseas travel.

"People who are interested in a pen of cattle are the only ones allowed to be at that pen, with distance guidelines being enforced," Mrs Bygrave said.

 

In the Eidsvold Livestock in 2019. Picture: Sandie Read Photography
In the Eidsvold Livestock in 2019. Picture: Sandie Read Photography

The pandemic has impacted businesses throughout the country, however Mrs Bygrave said their cattle prices had stayed steady so far.

"There was a price rise after Christmas because of the rain, but it has come back a bit due to some of the export markets getting tighter," she said.

"With only intentional buyers allowed to visit now, we no longer have those buyers who would decide on the day whether they're going to purchase."

Eidsvold Livestock and Property and Monto Cattle and Country expected another sales impact late last year, when the CQLX saleyards changed its weekly sale day to a Wednesday, conflicting with their sale days.

This change however hasn't made a large impact according to Mrs Bygrave, who said buyers now send agents to both sales to cover them.

"So far we've been fortunate that our industry hasn't been affected, so we have to make sure everything is in place so it keeps running like that."

More Stories

cattle saleyards coronavirus north burnett eidsvold livestock and property queensland rural rural

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family ‘had a minute’ to escape house fire

        premium_icon Family ‘had a minute’ to escape house fire

        News A young family spent the day salvaging what they could after their Peregian Beach home was destroyed by flames in the middle of the night.

        Noosa doggie walk forced to ‘paws’ for public safety

        premium_icon Noosa doggie walk forced to ‘paws’ for public safety

        News Noosa’s Million Paws Walk forced to find a novel way to raise funds for RSPCA

        BRIGHT IDEA: Light up your home for hope

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Light up your home for hope

        News “It’s time to get the Christmas lights out.”

        COVID-19 means Noosa misses the free Easter buses

        premium_icon COVID-19 means Noosa misses the free Easter buses

        News Free holiday buses as part of Go Noosa stalled by risk of pandemic, but normal...