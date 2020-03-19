OPINION: Finding positives in a pandemic

TWO weeks ago I met up with Carlos – a Noosa business owner who proudly shared with me the pride and passion he has for the many successful restaurants he runs.

Six in fact.

Besides his generosity and great coffee, what shone through for me from our time together was that he had his finger on the business pulse.

I’m sure Carlos would be running the country’s finances if he wasn’t so good at running businesses.

From wages to taxes, rent to advertising costs, this guy was across every aspect of every single one of his businesses.

Someone could sneeze in one of his restaurants and he would know about it.

But not even Carlos could have predicted what was to come.

None of us could.

The coronavirus has brought the whole planet to its knees.

Living in a time of unprecedented uncertainty is scary.

And that fear is coming from a 40-year-old, somewhat healthy bloke with a relatively stable income and a 16-year old son who knows everything and is too cool to be scared of anything.

Even on a journalist’s wage, I’m one of the lucky ones.

One can only imagine the impact this worldwide pandemic is having on the aged and frail or those with young families.

Or how the social ban is affecting those hardworking businesspeople who rely on a steady flow of foot traffic to pay the bills or struggling musicians whose only form of income is from punters who turn up to their gigs.

Even blind Freddy can see we are in troubled times.

And according to the authorities the seas don’t look like calming anytime soon.

So what does that mean for you and me?

I mean no disrespect, but I think there are some positives to come out of this pandemic.

From all reports, our flora, fauna and environment are loving this chance to ‘recover.’

I guess that is bound to happen when a few billion people give the planet a rest.

A break from social interaction means more time to spend with family.

I’ve spent a lot more time with mine the last couple of days.

They seem like nice people.

It also means more time to spend with yourself.

Without sounding all peace, love and mung beans I’ve enjoyed listening more closely and intently to my thoughts.

I’m happy to announce most of them are relatively sane.

As Aussies, we pride ourselves on being a pretty resilient and caring bunch.

We are always there to lend a hand when the chips are down for our mates.

Now, more than ever is our chance to really show it.

Ring your Nanna and make sure they’re doing OK and do some shopping for the old bloke down the road.

These previously unseen events are a great opportunity to reignite your sense of community.

Or have it sparked for the first time as it has for this little black duck.

Most importantly, relax.

As my mum always says; it is all going to be OK, whatever happens.

And it’s true, it’ll be OK.

As a nation, it’s important we take a breath.

Go about your normal day sensibly and look out for one another.

For me, I’m off to see my mate Carlos to enjoy a double shot flat white. Cheers.