OPINION: She’s the oldest three year old in the world

My niece is the oldest three year old in the world.

My niece is the oldest three year old in the world.

Three is a wonderful age.

It gets a really bad rap but lately I've been reminded how much we can learn from the little loves in our life at this special, albeit challenging age.

The lead up to three is often called the "terrible twos".

Then you get "threenagers".

But the truth is, in between the tears and tantrums, there is a lot of fun to be had.

My niece is three.

I'm stunned all the time by the new things she is learning.

I'm amazed by the kindness of that tiny heart and how funny she is.

When she was a baby, I remember her wide awake, staring up at me, late one night.

She knew she should have been asleep and the look in her eyes was pure imprudence.

It's funny how quick they learn to be cheeky.

How they know they have you wrapped around their little finger and they can get away with just about anything.

She's always seemed to me to be an old soul - there's a sense that she's been here before.

My nephew is two.

He's the wild child, the one you can't keep still.

I love how he laughs.

He shakes with giggles, as if he's heard the funniest joke in the world.

And he watches you to make sure you're laughing too.

He has a habit of wandering around the room, giving random hugs to whoever happens to be there, running into their arms with joyful trust and abandon.

My niece is going through a phase.

We had a party on the weekend - the family will soon welcome another baby and I'll have another niece to spoil.

Ever since she turned three in January, whenever my niece sees presents, she's convinced she's having another birthday.

Don't you miss those years when you were actually excited by the idea of getting older?

Every time my niece goes to an event or birthday party, she thinks it's all for her and by my calculation, she's had enough birthdays to be the oldest three year old in the world.

Maybe she's just trying to catch up with the age her old soul really is.

On the weekend, with presents stacked on the table to celebrate the coming arrival, she thought it was birthday time again.

One day she'll be old enough to realise birthdays only come once a year.

And my darling nephew will learn to be a little less wild.

That's why I'm treasuring these years and all the fun and silliness we get to enjoy. I'm so happy we get to welcome another little wonder into the fold and I'm looking forward to all the two and three-year-old fun still to come.

Originally published as OPINION: She's the oldest three year old in the world