OPINION: You have one job, make it count

As we navigate our way through this unprecedented time, sidestepping sneezing strangers and distancing ourselves from Grandma, there's one other important job we all have.

This Saturday we will take a break from self-isolating and watching Scomo videos encouraging us to stay indoors, to go outside and join the masses in the Local Government Elections.

Within safe distance of course.

Eeny, meeny, miny, mo....

That is unless, you are one of the enviably organised ones and you've already voted in pre-polling or you're one of the 'lucky' ones who can vote over the phone.

Regardless of how you vote for Noosa's future Council team, what's more important, obviously, is who you vote for.

Your vote is an important one.

My invitation to you is to make it count.

At the risk of sounding like a cheesy, politically endorsed TV commercial, make an informed choice this election day.

Cheesy, but true.

Make your vote count by finding out what each of the candidates stand for and choose the ones who best fit you.

What are they passionate about?

Do they care about the things you care about?

Will they fight for you and what you want?

The great thing about local politics is you have direct access to our councillors.

Take full advantage of that.

We face uncertain times ahead, but having a Council team you are confident in will help ease the tension just that little bit.

So when you leave the voting booths on Saturday, with your democracy sausage in one hand and hand sanitiser in the other, you can go back into self-hibernation knowing you have done your bit for the Noosa Shire.

Your region thanks you.