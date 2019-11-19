Opponents square off in landmark Sekisui court case

Concept design of part of the Sekisui House development in Yaroomba.

A "DAVID and Goliath" court battle has begun as Sunshine Coast community groups launched their long-awaited appeal against Sunshine Coast Council's approval for Sekisui House's five-star resort and residential development in Yaroomba.

Trolleys stacked with paperwork rolled into the Maroochydore courthouse as about 20 spectators packed the public gallery, undeterred by the heat after Sunday's storms destroyed the airconditioning.

Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council (SCEC) launched legal action against Sunshine Coast Council and SH Coolum (Sekisui House) after the seven-storey resort, shopping centre and residential development was given the tick of approval in June.

During public consultation, the proposal received 9288 community objections and 2998 submissions in favour.

Battle lines were drawn as legal teams for both sides outlined their submissions on day one of a scheduled three-week hearing before the Planning and Environment Court.

Queens Counsel Philip Hack represented Development Watch and SCEC spokeswoman Narelle McCarthy represented the not-for-profit group.

Aerial photography Sunshine Coast. Mount Coolum. Sekisui House Australia is hoping to build a five-star international hotel & resort, development on a 19 hectare beachfront site at Yaroomba. Coolum. Noosa Heads National Park in distance.

Queens Counsels Christopher Hughes and Danny Gore respectively represented Sunshine Coast Council and Sekisui.

Mr Gore argued his client's proposal was "100 per cent" compliant, despite both appellants' claims it breached the council's planning scheme.

He said the Sekisui and the council's experts had created a spread of "key vantage points" surrounding the site, including Mount Coolum, which all legal teams and Judge Nicole Kefford will tour today and tomorrow.Mr Gore claimed Sekisui House would not impact the area's amenity, and would not be seen from the beach, unlike existing Marcoola developments.

He outlined 21 "key matters" the case would address, including over development, scale and natural environment, loggerhead turtles, public interest, absence of any unacceptable impacts, traffic and existing preliminary approval.

Both sides will call evidence in the expert disciplines of need, visual amenity, turtles and town planning.

The respondents will also produce experts in "architecture", "lighting with respect to turtles", "photo montage preparation" and "traffic".

Development Watch barrister Mr Hack said while the case "appeared large", it boiled down to a number of propositions.

This included the "precautionary principle basis" that the endangered loggerhead turtle would not be further endangered.

Sunshine Coast Environment Council spokeswoman Narelle McCarthy is representing the community group in a joint appeal against the Sunshine Coast Council and Japanese developer Sekisui over controversial plans for a five-star Yaroomba resort.

"Coupled with that, there is the notion that there may be a need for a five-star hotel on the Sunshine Coast, but the council scheme suggests that it's the development enterprise corridor from Mudjimba south that is the ideal place for that," Mr Hack said.

He claimed the respondents had not done analysis to back up claims of an "economic need" for the resort.

Ms McCarthy said SCEC shared Development Watch's grounds for refusal, but she would focus heavily on the ecology and impacts on the turtle-nesting habitat, built environment and overdevelopment. The matter returns to court from 10am Wednesday.