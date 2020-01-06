Opposites still attract after 30 years of marriage

THERE are so many truly remarkable people in the Noosa region.

This week, we hear from Waves of Kindness op shop volunteer, Colleen Lewis.

1. What is something you really resent paying for?

Having to pay too much for everyday things. Especially food like milk. The worst part is the middle man is getting all the money.

2. What is the best advice you ever received?

To always be myself and to be honest and take every opportunity that is handed to you with both hands. My mother taught me that when I was a lot younger and it has always stayed with me.

3. What do you do to relax?

I love a nice glass of red. Especially at night after dinner. However I try to have at least three nights alcohol free.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Too much eating, I am always on a diet. I love my sausage rolls. I make my own.

5. What do you wish you knew when you were younger?

I suppose I could have saved more and put more money into buying property.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve had and how did it happen?

No real injuries, but I have a lot of trouble with my knees.

I use the pool in the retirement village. I have never had a broken bone.

7. What would your friends say is your worst habit?

Laughing too loud. I am very loud. I can laugh at anything.

8. What is the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

It’s actually my 30-year wedding anniversary today and my husband gave me flowers for the first time ever. It was unexpected because he is not that kind of person. There is no secret to a long marriage, you just have to be able to tolerate each other. We are both opposites, he is very quiet and I am the loud one.

9. If you could write a new law, what would it be?

I think the legal age for drinking should be 21, like it was when we were younger, The majority of them are not ready to handle the alcohol.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

I like to read a lot. At the moment I am reading Bob Hawke’s wife’s book. She talks about their life together. I love all type of books. I like fiction mostly. I have eased off a bit now, but I used to read about ten books a year. I read a lot more when I was younger.

