News

Opposition promises cash for Beckmans

SHAKE ON IT: Andrew Powell with Glen Elmes at Beckmans Rd/Cooroy-Noosa Rd intersection.
SHAKE ON IT: Andrew Powell with Glen Elmes at Beckmans Rd/Cooroy-Noosa Rd intersection. Alan Lander
by Alan Lander

IF IT wins government on November 25, the Liberal National Party will inject $19million into starting work on two sections of the proposed Beckmans Rd bypass in Tewantin "soon after Christmas”.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes announced the election proposal on Wednesday, flanked by shadow main roads minster Andrew Powell at the intersection of Beckmans Rd and Cooroy-Noosa Rd.

"When I first came to Noosa [Beckmans] was a dirt road, only used in times when it was flooding,” Mr Elmes said.

"Now there are housing estates all the way and two schools with about 1500 kids between them.

"And it carries 18,000 cars every day, and growing at about 3 per cent a year.

"And we know this intersection is the fourth most dangerous in the state.”

Mr Elmes said the $19M would be used to start Stages 1 and 2, the Eumundi-Noosa Rd and Cooroy-Noosa Rd approaches to Beckmans Rd.

"Stage three is the bit in between; it has no connecting roads so we will put it back a couple of years - everyone knows congestion on that part is nowhere near as bad.”

When pressed, Mr Powell said the work would happen "as soon as we can get going”.

"Christmas, soon after - the tenders would be put out as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr Powell said the tenders would be offered locally.

Alan Lander

Topics:  beckmans rd election promises lnp state election 2017

Noosa News

