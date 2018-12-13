Menu
SUCCESS STORIES: Share your OP results with the Sunshine Coast Daily.
News

OPs are coming and we want to hear about them

by Tessa Patrick
13th Dec 2018 2:15 PM

WITH this year's OPs being released this weekend, we are dying to hear your success stories.

Whether you're the brightest in the nation, have smashed your goals, or just put in your best effort and you're proud as punch of it, the Sunshine Coast Daily wants to know what results you're over the moon about.

Meet with journalist Tessa Patrick and a Daily photographer at the Cotton Tree Cenotaph at 11am this Saturday to boast to the Coast about your personal bests.

