Menu
Login

Optus hit by mobile phone outages
Breaking

Optus hit by mobile phone outages

by Shoba Rao
3rd Aug 2018 9:55 AM

OPTUS' Australian customers are fuming after being unable to make or receive calls on their mobile phones today, with an outage hitting the network.

The telco giant has confirmed the outage in a tweet today, which stated: "We're aware of an issue impacting some customers trying to make or receive calls on our mobile network. Our tech teams are urgently working to resolve this. We apologise for any inconvenience."

It is unclear how widespread the outage is and how long it could go for.

The telco confirmed the outage on Twitter, writing "We're aware of an issue impacting some customers trying to make or receive calls on our mobile network. Our tech teams are urgently working to resolve this. We apologise for any inconvenience."

The Internet Outages website which tracks telecommunications network issues shows a spike of complaints this morning peaking at around 9am, with more than 620 customers registering their discontent.

Meanwhile a live outage map of Aussieoutages.com shows the problem is affecting the major cities on Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide.

At 9:55am, an Optus spokesperson confirmed that services had been restored.

"Some Optus customer may have experienced intermittent disruptions to voice services this morning as a result of a technical hardware failure," a spokesperson said.

Data services were not affected by the problem.

The outage comes as some Telstra customers have complained of an issue with their mobile phone network from Victoria.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks mobile phone network optus outage telco

Top Stories

    Starting a chain of heart survivors

    Starting a chain of heart survivors

    News Noosa River is now has defibs to help save lives

    • 3rd Aug 2018 9:40 AM
    Adding to Noosa's cool creative flow

    Adding to Noosa's cool creative flow

    News Art meets enviro benefit

    2018 Open Studios event starting soon

    2018 Open Studios event starting soon

    News Annual arts event coming soon

    Local Partners