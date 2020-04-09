Optus urges Aussies to check in on mates

With the nation's wellbeing currently taking a battering, Optus is urging Australians to get back to basics and reach out to mates on the blower.

The mental health initiative 'A G'Day a Day' launched today on social media, with celebrity ambassadors including Olympic great Ian Thorpe, fellow Olympic swimmer Mack Horton and media host Mel McLaughlin.

They are among many celebrities keen to inspire Australians to connect and check in with each other with a simple call.

Olympic legend Ian Thorpe will share positivity tips. Picture: Toby Zerna

"We're on a mission to get Australians to video call each other and have a chat about what they are doing to stay positive," said Thorpe.

Each day, Optus will share a star's video call as they share their top positivity tips and encourage other Australians to do the same: check in on a friend, family member or colleague.

Optus' head of marketing Mel Hopkins said A G'Day a Day is a natural response to the coronavirus crisis for a company whose very mission is all about connectivity.

"We are all adjusting to different ways of living, working and connecting, but at Optus, we are determined to do whatever we can to support our customers in this challenge.

"We also want to share ways (to connect) and encourage Australians to stay positive as we find new ways forward," Ms Hopkins said.

Explorer Jade Hameister is taking part. Picture: Mark Stewart

Rugby 7s powerhouse Ellia Green is also on board. Picture: Brett Costello

Rugby 7s player Ellia Green, author and body image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, explorer Jade Hameister and 800m runner Joseph Deng are just some of the participating stars. Fans can also look forward to videos from cricket stars, musicians and even a race car driver.

At the same time, Optus is boosting eligible mobile data allowances and waiving some mobile charges for eligible health workers for three months, among other programs in response to the crisis. There are also solutions for customers experiencing immediate financial difficulties, because there has never been a more important time for all Australians to be able to reach out and stay in touch.

Originally published as Optus urges Aussies to check in on mates