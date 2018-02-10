Orange is the new black

ON THE LOOKOUT: Annmarie Faulkner, Pauline Eglington and Marie Pryce love volunteering with the Noosa SES and hope more people take up the opportunity to join.

ON THE LOOKOUT: Annmarie Faulkner, Pauline Eglington and Marie Pryce love volunteering with the Noosa SES and hope more people take up the opportunity to join. Amber Macpherson

"EVERYONE loves the orange,” State Emergency Service volunteer Annmarie Faulkner said.

"Everyone knows who you are, and they really like supporting us.”

Annmarie has been part of the Noosa SES for one year, and has been helping recruit new members as part of their twice-a-year intake.

She said one of the reasons she joined was to learn how to be better equipped to handle dangerous situations in the bush.

"I've been living in Noosa, going on four years,” Annmarie said.

"I've got my horses and my 10 acres and the farm life. I wanted to be prepared for all the things that can happen being in the great outdoors.”

Annmarie's SES training has already come in handy during an incident on a horse ride with young children.

"They didn't fall off, but there was a little bit of trouble,” Annmarie said.

"I'm pretty cool in a crisis, working in PR for so long, but having that young family, those young nieces and nephews, that's when it's important to know what to do.

"I was able to help out and give first aid in that situation.”

Fellow new recruit Marie Pryce said she wanted to meet new people, so she joined the SES.

"I think there's a lot of loneliness around at the moment,” Marie said.

"If you get people get together in this kind of environment and they're helping others, they feel valued. That's really important.”

Annmarie said being part of a team that helps in a crisis often results in selflessness becoming second nature.

"You have a sense of awareness that people depend on you, you're fully prepared to put yourself second,” she said.

"You're part of a team, part of the community.”

The Noosa SES units in Tewantin, Cooroy, Pomona and Boreen Point are looking to recruit new members.

People over the age of 16 can phone Pauline Eglington on 0415 989 990 to find out more.