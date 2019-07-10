Orchid show coming to Cooroy in August

THE Noosa District Orchid Society is conducting its annual Spring Show at the Cooroy Memorial Hall on August 23 and 24, so mark this date on the calendar.

This is a competition show with several other orchid clubs supporting Noosa to provide a great spectacle.

If you get enjoyment from nature's colours, this is the place to be.

The orchid world is so diverse with more than 30,000 species found in the world.

Most people do not realise the beautiful perfume some of these release, especially Cattleyas, while others are pollinated by flies and smell downright awful.

One plant that flowers at this time of the year is soft cane dendrobium.

This is an easy-care plant.

Show ones can be grown in pots and others can be grown on trees.

These plants grow on deciduous trees in their native environment so look at mounting them on frangipanis.

These provide shade in the summer and ample light during winter. They look spectacular when in flower and the tree is naked.

The Noosa club meets at Tinbeerwah Hall the second Saturday of the month at 1pm.