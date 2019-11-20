Menu
Scottish organist David Gray will play the Majestic Theatre on November 30.
News

Organ-ic fingers to entertain Pomona

20th Nov 2019 10:28 AM

AN ACCLAIMED, world-renowned Scottish organist is touring Australia and will do just one performance only at the Majestic Theatre Pomona on Saturday, November 30, at 2pm.

David Gray will play the magnificent 1937 Compton organ now housed in the theatre.

This amazing young man is only 30 and scooped the pool in his final graduation recital from the London Royal College of Music, majoring in piano performance.

In the same year he was awarded the prestigious American Theatre Organ Society Organist of the Year award recognising his contribution to this genre.

Tickets for this unique special performance cost $30 / $25 concession and members, and available at the door if not sold out.

Doors open 1.30pm.

Refreshments available.

Phone 5485 2330 for more details or visit www.themajestictheatre.com.au and book online.

