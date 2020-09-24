Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boot Brisbane president Bill Bates in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
Boot Brisbane president Bill Bates in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan
Politics

Organisation sticks the boot into Katter’s party

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
24th Sep 2020 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Boot Brisbane organisation has accused Katter's Australian Party of ripping off its name and slogan in a bid to outdo its political opponents.

Boot Brisbane president Bill Bates said the Katters had used its registered business name as media branding without authorisation in a "brazen" attempt to gain political advantage over rival party North Queensland First.KAP this week has used the words Boot Brisbane in a Facebook campaign about creating a new state.

letterspromo

This comes after NQ First outlined a detailed plan for North Queensland's ­secession from southeast Queensland.

"While we acknowledge the years of the KAP's vocal support of the creation of a North Queensland state, they have not provided a clear pathway to statehood as we had advocated and in particular as to the means to cause the Queensland ­government to initiate the process," Mr Bates said.

KAP leader Robbie Katter said the party was appreciative of Boot Brisbane's effort to progress the cause of a ­separate state.

Originally published as Organisation sticks the boot into Katter's party

More Stories

katter australian party politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Non-aligned MP to rerun on her ‘can do’ record

        Premium Content Non-aligned MP to rerun on her ‘can do’ record

        News A former community worker turned one-term Noosa councillor is looking for four more years as the state MP in Noosa.

        Dad’s Harley dream comes true after cancer scare

        Premium Content Dad’s Harley dream comes true after cancer scare

        Community WATCH: A Sunshine Coast dad has had the surprise of a lifetime after what he...

        Clean sweep in Noosa saves money and the river

        Premium Content Clean sweep in Noosa saves money and the river

        Council News Noosa Council’s street sweeping contractor is less likely to reverse into people...

        Three assaults per day in violent two-month streak

        Premium Content Three assaults per day in violent two-month streak

        Crime More than 200 people were assaulted on the Coast in the past two months, the...