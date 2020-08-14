Menu
Triathlete Tim Van Berkel competing at the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast which is on September 13. Picture: Korrupt Vision
Cycling & MTB

Organisers outline how Ironman will be COVID-19 safe

Matty Holdsworth
14th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Athletes will be screened through a questionnaire and temperature check prior to competing at the popular IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast event.

The thorough checks are required part of the event's COVID-19 Safe Plan in wake of the pandemic and coronavirus restrictions.

Come September 13, IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast will be the first event of its kind to take place in Oceania since the pandemic was declared.

It's an event which attracts thousands of visitors to the region each year.

Organisers of the event have outlined the steps they will take to ensure the safety of competitors, spectators and officials.

"All athletes will be screened prior to check -in at the event - this includes a questionnaire and temperature check," an event spokesman said.

"Prior to athletes starting the swim, they will move through pens that will divide them into rows of four and it will be a rolling start.

"There will be signage and the pens will be spaced to ensure athletes are 1.5m apart."

The spokesman said IRONMAN 70.3 was aligned with the COVID Safe Plans for 'Aquatic Sports' and 'Team Sports'.

"Once athletes are on the field of play it is up to them to maintain safe distancing," he said.

"The additional time between athletes starting will allow for less congestion on the course.

"Bikes within the transition area will have more space between them.

"There will be plenty of water, electrolyte and nutrition at aid stations on the bike and run course.

"It will be up to the athlete to collect it, rather than a volunteer handing it to them. Athletes are also encouraged to bring their own nutrition if they like."

He said education of athletes and spectators will be done through pre-event direct emails, signage, PA announcements and monitored by on site COVID Safe Officers.

