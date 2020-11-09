Origin coach tackles emotions before Coast blockbuster

Coach Jason Hetherington talks to his players during Origin training this week at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Photo: Lachie Millard

For some players of the Queensland Women’s State of Origin team, Friday night will see the end of a long and emotional period away from their families.

Due to the COVID bubble, some of the players have not seen their families and loved ones since the beginning of the NRLW season.

In the lead up to Friday night’s blockbuster against NSW, the Queensland Origin side and support staff are currently living in a fenced-off area of Sunshine Coast’s Twin Waters Resort.

It’s the same place the NRL premiership-winning Melbourne Storm team spent the majority of their 2020 season.

Queensland Women's State of Origin Coach Jason Hetherington. Photo: Lachie Millard

Queensland coach Jason Hetherington said a significant part of his job was keeping his players emotionally ready for the Origin clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night.

“They want to get back to a little bit of normality,” he said.

“It’s been really tough for them – they are isolated off from the world and can’t come into contact with anyone.”

But the former Bulldogs and Queensland hooker said having his players in a two-week bubble before the lone Origin game had its advantages.

“You get a lot more time to work on their football stuff,” he said.

“I just get them in a group and let them know they are here to do a job.”

The bubble officially “bursts” for the players at 3pm Friday when they will board the bus for the highly anticipated game to be televised across the country and beyond.

For the former test player, Hetherington admitted he still got nervous on game day despite watching the game from the sidelines.

“My word, I get nervous. I don’t like coming second,” he said.

“I get nervous for the girls and for the state.”