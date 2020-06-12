Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gameday is approaching as Fraser Island's premiere tourism operators prepare to re-open, with the announcement of a new ambassador, Queensland rugby league legend, Billy Moore.
Gameday is approaching as Fraser Island's premiere tourism operators prepare to re-open, with the announcement of a new ambassador, Queensland rugby league legend, Billy Moore.
News

Origin legend is new ambassador for Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
11th Jun 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORIGIN legend Billy Moore has been named a new ambassador for Fraser Island as its resorts prepare to reopen their doors.

His famous cry was "Queenslanders" and now he is calling on people throughout the state to explore their own backyards and get tourism pumping again.

"It's time for Queenslanders to help Queenslanders, by supporting our local tourism industry and holidaying here this year. We're so lucky to have access to Fraser Island so close to home," Mr Moore said.

"I'm honoured to represent an iconic Queensland destination that personifies the best of our great state."

The ambassadorship begins with the June 19 reopening of Fraser Island's two key accommodation properties, Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort.

Guests will be welcomed back for recreational stays, island tours and ranger-guided activities, just in time for the school holidays.

"Fraser Island has so much to offer; its natural beauty and diverse landscapes ensure there's something for everyone, and our passionate team cannot wait to showcase our island paradise to guests once more," Group general manager David Hay said.

A social media campaign featuring Billy Moore has launched to rally Queenslanders to support their State of Origin and experience the best of Fraser Island.

Kingfisher Bay Resort's reopening is also timely, as the highly anticipated whale season gets underway.

More Stories

ambassador billy moore fraser coast fraser island origin
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist attraction back on track after closure

        premium_icon Tourist attraction back on track after closure

        Business A historic tourist attraction will begin to chug on once again after coronavirus restrictions forced it to close.

        Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

        premium_icon Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

        News A water utility company is freezing all prices for the next year to support...

        Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

        premium_icon Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland has acted as the state continues to lift COVID-19...

        Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        premium_icon Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        Property An interstate investor has snapped up an industrial warehouse occupied by a...