Origin legends hit Noosa at Pirate Park

THERE will be a crucial rugby league test for Noosa Pirates this weekend with a return to Pirate Park after a series of away fixtures and a well-deserved bye last week.

The only game to take place last week was a Division 2 clash between Noosa and Bribie Island at Beechmere on Saturday afternoon.

With Division 1 having a bye and the Under-18s having to forfeit due to a large number of injuries, playing numbers once again became an issue.

The Pirates fielded 17 players, thanks mainly to some Division 1 players who made themselves available and the Under-18 boys who helped out.

The score line read Bribie Island 16 Noosa 6.

Try: Caleb Van Lawick 1. Goal: Ratu Namotukula 1

Not a terrible result but one that coach Scott Holding would like to see reversed this weekend.

Speaking of this week's round of matches, supporters are in for a treat.

Not only are there four games of for Pirates fans' viewing pleasure, but the Noosa is proud to present its sportsman luncheon this Saturday afternoon.

We urge all rugby league fans to get along to this fabulous event with special guests Queensland great Kerry Boustead and the Parramatta and Blues legend Brett Kenny. These two older war horses are from the golden age of Origin.

Check the Pirates Facebook for details on bookings.

Game times

Womens Noosa vs Nambour 1pm, Under 18S Noosa vs Nambour 2.30pm, Division 2 Noosa vs Nambour 4pm, Division 1 Noosa vs Nambour 5.30pm.

The weather forecast looks promising so pack up the family and get to Pirate Park this weekend to cheer on your team.