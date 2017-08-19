OSCAR-winning welcome

OSCAR, the Organisation Sunshine Coast Association of Residents, also has residents group members in the Noosa area.

New OSCAR president Greg Smith wants to get the word out to the people of Noosa, given the group's rather busier involvement in more southern areas of the Sunshine Coast.

And for the past two weeks, Mr Smith has been busy informing himself how Noosa Council operates, and drawing comparisons to it with its larger counterpart to the south, Sunshine Coast Council (SCC).

"For obvious reasons there are more issues in the Sunshine Coast Council area - but we see our area of involvement as the whole of the Coast,” Mr Smith said.

"(But) I live in Peregian Springs; I get the Noosa papers, so I am aware of what happens here.”

Comparisons between the councils hold some similarities - and many differences - in style.

"I go to SCC meetings, and they are very formal,” Mr Smith said.

"To be fair, they don't have the same arrangements as Noosa when it comes to public meetings.”

He said Noosa Council had very few confidential sessions, unlike SCC.

"And SCC is increasingly doing so,” Mr Smith said.

"There is a distinct difference.

"The other thing is the size of councils; it makes a difference.”

He said it was a more laid-back atmosphere at Noosa Council.

"It's informal in Noosa and the relationship with staff is quite a close one,” he said.

"It's informal but professional, whereas SCC is very formal and structured.”

Mr Smith said it was a pity more members of the public didn't go to council meetings.

"They would learn a lot about council and issues.”

Mr Smith said he feltmore than welcome at Noosa Council.

"We spend more time at SCC meetings but they see [ratepayers' lobby] groups like us as a bit of a 'nuisance',” he claimed.

"That's why they are getting the criticism they do.

"They could do a lot better and get better press outcomes.”